Cheteshwar Pujara scores second double century for Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara scores double century

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored his second double century for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two.

The batsman who was dropped from the Indian Test team following the series loss in South Africa earlier this year, smashed 203 off 334 balls. He batted overnight on 107 helping his side to take a substantial lead against Durham, who were all out for 223 in their first innings.

Sussex extended their dominance on the third day of the match, their innings ending at 538 for a massive lead of 315 runs.

With Sussex enforcing follow-on, Durham were 38 for no loss in their second essay, still trailing by 277 runs.

Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara had scored six and an unbeaten 201 to help his side draw the match against Derbyshire. In Sussex's 34-run loss to Worcestershire, he scored 109 in the first innings, followed by 12 in the second essay.

The big runs will keep Pujara in contention for a place in the Indian squad when they travel to England for the postponed fifth Test later this year.

