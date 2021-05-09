Chetan Sakariya father loses battle to COVID-19; passes away in Bhavnagar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Chetan Sakariya.

In a tragic news, Rajasthan Royals' rookie pacer Chetan Sakariya's father Kanjibhai passed away at a hospital in Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Sunday, reported TV9 Gujarat. The news comes after it was reported a day ago that the cricketer visited his father at the hospital.

Earlier it was reported that Sakariya had received the call last week about his father who immediately got his IPL salary transferred to help his family.

“I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straight away transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time,” Sakariya told The Indian Express.

After returning from IPL, Sakariya spends most of his morning at the hospital, worried about his father, who is also a diabetic patient. The cricketer, just months before the auction, lost his younger brother.

Sakariya, like most others, expects the remainder of the IPL season to happen soon. He is eager to see his father recover quickly and wants to build a new house for his family. "I am the only member in my community who has earned so much. My mother doesn’t know how many zeros are there in crores. Our first priority is to see my father back and then build that home. For that, IPL should happen.”

