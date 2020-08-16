Chetan Chauhan was a tough opening batsman, had tremendous attachment to Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : PTI Chetan Chauhan

Tributes poured in from all corners of Indian cricket fraternity following the sad demise of Cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan. The veteran Indian batsman, 73, passed away on Sunday due to kidney failure after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"Deeply anguished" by Chauhan's passing away, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday recalled the time he spent with the veteran cricketer when he was the manager of the Indian cricket team. Ganguly also praised Chauhan's strength as an opening batsman and hailed his fondness for Indian cricket.

“I am deeply anguished to learn of the passing away of Shri Chetan Chauhan. I have spent so much time with him when he was Indian Cricket Team’s manager. Not only was he a tough opening batsman but was a person with a tremendous sense of humour and had a tremendous attachment to Indian cricket. This year needs to be forgotten as it has taken a lot of dear people away. He will always remain with us. May God give strength to his family to overcome this loss,” BCCI president said.

A well-known cricketer before he joined politics, he played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978 and scored 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57 with 97 being his highest score. He also played in seven ODIs, scoring 153 runs from them.

He and Sunil Gavaskar formed a successful opening partnership, scoring over 3,000 runs together with 10 century stands in numerous Tests in the 1970s.

Chauhan played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI: “The news of Shri Chetan Chauhan ji’s untimely death has deeply pained me. In him, the nation has not only lost a fine cricketer today but also a great human being. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr Arun Singh Dhumal, Honorary Treasurer, BCCI: “We have lost a senior member of our fraternity today. He had been working hard to encourage not just cricket but other sports disciplines in his capacity first as a Member of Parliament and later as a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. I extend my condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief.”

(with IANS inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage