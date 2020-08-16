May god give strength to his family: Cricket fraternity mourns the death of Chetan Chauhan

Image Source : PTI Chetan Chauhan

One of Indian cricket's most well-known batsmen without an international hundred, former opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day. Chauhan was currently serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2020

Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsmen and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai. #COVID19India #ChetanChauhan My deepest condolences to his family and friends.🙏 RIP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2020

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones! pic.twitter.com/6dvIlqZ7ke — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 16, 2020

Saddened to know about Chetan Chauhan ji passing away. My condolences to his family. — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 16, 2020

Chauhan, who was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest-serving opening partner, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 12 after being testing positive for COVID-19.

Due to kidney-related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

On Friday night, he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support.

After retiring, Chauhan served as the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities - president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector - apart from being manager of the Indian Team during its tour of Australia in 2001.

(with PTI inputs)

