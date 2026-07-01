Chester-le-Street pitch report for IND vs ENG 1st T20I; check details and stats of venue

New Delhi:

India meet England for the first T20I of the five-match series at Chester-le-Street as the two teams look to bounce back from their recent defeats. The two-time defending T20 champions had a shock 2-0 loss recently to Ireland, a side that failed to progress past the group stage of the World Cup 2026 that they won.

While India were cleaned up by Ireland, England don't have confidence either after their 2-1 Test series loss to New Zealand. The Three Lions were handed a 160-run drubbing in the final match of the series and were also hammered in the second one by 253 runs. This is a different format, but England will need to be quick off the straps as they face a wounded Indian side. Eyes will also be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his potential debut. Ahead of the game, here is all you need to know about the pitch of the venue.

Chester-Le-Street pitch report

The pitches at Chester-Le-Street have varied in nature. There have been five T20I matches played at the venue, and teams batting first have won twice and lost twice. Teams winning the toss have won four of the five games. However, no team has ever gone past the mark of 200 runs in the format.

Chester-Le-Street - The Numbers Game

Matches Played 5

Matches Won Batting First - 3 (50.00%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 2 (33.33%)

Matches Won Winning Toss - 4 (66.67%)

Matches Won Losing Toss - 1 (16.67%)

Matches Tied - 0 (0.00%)

Matches with No Result - 0 (0.00%)

Highest Team Innings - 195/5 (England) 31/08/2013 v Australia

Lowest Team Innings - 155 (England) 16/09/2017 v West Indies

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 143/3 (England) 30/08/2023 v New Zealand

Average Score Batting First - 136

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

India Squad: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

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