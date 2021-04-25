Image Source : INDIA TV Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on second-placed Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) in what will be a battle between the current India captain Virat Kohli and former India captain MS Dhoni in an Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

RCB made a stellar start to the tournament against defending champions Mumbai Indians, and capitalised on the momentum with successive wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

MS Dhoni's CSK, meanwhile, lost the first game of the season against Delhi Capitals but have since made an incredible recovery, winning three games on the trot.

As both the sides meet for a mouth-watering clash in Mumbai, let's take a look at CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips.

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers (c)

The RCB wicketkeeper has been in tremendous form ever since the beginning of the tournament and is one of the automatic choices in the Dream11 side. Barring the previous game where he didn't came to bat (RCB won by 10 wickets), de Villiers has played a key role in all the other games with the bat.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal shared a phenomenal stand for RCB against the Rajasthan Royals in their last match, which resulted in a 10-wicket win for the side. While Padikkal scored a century, Kohli remained unbeaten on 72.

From CSK, Gaikwad announced his return to form in style as he added 115 runs for the first wicket, scoring 64 off 42 deliveries.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell (v/c), Moeen Ali

Jadeja has been a key figure for CSK over the years, and this season too, he's proving why he's a utility player for the side. Be it ball, bat, or on the field; Jadeja's contribution has been immense across all three departments.

Ever since Moeen Ali was promoted up the order in the CSK lineup, his batting abilities have come to fore brilliantly. Ali scores at quick pace which has helped CSK immensely.

From RCB, Maxwell becomes another automatic choice. The all-rounder is enjoying a brilliant run with the bat; more importantly, he is playing responsibly which adds another dimension to his game.

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel

Bravo's slower deliveries have almost always fetched wickets for CSK and he is bound to earn hefty fantasy points in almost all games. Chahar, meanwhile, is a force to reckon with in the CSK bowling lineup upfront.

Siraj could be key for RCB at the Wankhede Stadium and the side would pin its hopes on him for a similar display to the one against RR, where he took three wickets. Harshal Patel may be expensive at times, but he has a knack of taking wickets. Currently, he is the highest wicket-taker in the 2021 edition.