Chennai Super Kings star player announces retirement ahead of final clash of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans

The final is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: May 28, 2023 18:18 IST
Ambati Rayudu
Image Source : AP Ambati Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings are set to face Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 on Sunday. In the summit clash set to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, both teams will be geared up to win the title. There are speculations of MS Dhoni bidding farewell to the tournament. However, ahead of the game, Ambati Rayudu has made a big announcement. Rayudu took it to his social media handle to announce his retirement.

"2 great teams MI and Csk, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals ,5 trophies. Hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl," the star CSK player tweeted.

"I truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No U-turn," he added.

