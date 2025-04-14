Chennai Super Kings sign 17-year-old Mumbai batter as Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement: Report Chennai Super Kings regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will miss the rest of the 2025 edition of the IPL due to a hairline fracture in his elbow. The Super Kings are already struggling with their form, having lost five matches in a row, and will hope that the new signing brings some good fortune.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in 17-year-old opening batter from Mumbai, Ayush Mhatre as regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement after the latter was ruled out of the ongoing season of the IPL due to hairline fracture in his elbow. Mhatre was called up by the Super Kings for trials a week ago but with the scans confirming a fracture in his elbow, Gaikwad had to undergo recovery and rehab while MS Dhoni returned to the captaincy duties for the Men in Yellow.

As per a Cricbuzz report, CSK had called up Gujarat's Urvil Patel as well as Uttar Pradesh's Salman Nizar apart from Mhatre, before zeroing down on the Mumbai opener. The report stated that Mhatre will only be able to join the franchise in Mumbai a couple of days later, hence will be available for CSK's away game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium next Sunday, April 20.

"He will join the squad in Mumbai in a couple of days," a CSK source was quoted as saying. Prithvi Shaw, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, was also in the reckoning but CSK chose to go the Mhatre way. CSK also had an option of signing up an overseas player with one slot being vacant in the foreign roster, however, the five-time champions decided to look for options locally.

CSK are in a dreadful situation in the ongoing season of the IPL with five losses out of six games and will face a niggling Lucknow Super Giants side at the Ekana Stadium. The Super Kings are parked at the bottom of the table and the only way for the side can be upwards but the batters seem to be in god-awful form but need to lead the revival for the visitors.

One more loss and CSK will find themselves in a must-win zone as they can't afford anymore slips-ups in the ongoing tournament.