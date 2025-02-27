Chennai Super Kings share heartwarming video ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin's homecoming Chennai Super Kings took to X and shared a heartwarming video ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin's homecoming to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The 10 sides will look to put in their best performances in the tournament in hopes of getting their hands on the title. Once again, one of the biggest favourites of the new season would be five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the side will be hoping for another good performance in the upcoming season of the tournament. Ahead of the new season, Chennai made some significant buys in the mega auction, roping in many new names.

However, one of the biggest buys of the competition was that of Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran spinner was roped in by CSK for INR 9.75 crore and is finally making his comeback to the franchise after many years. Ahead of the new season, CSK took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a heartwarming video, welcoming Ashwin back to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. “Ashwin, Anbuden, Yellove. Homecoming On Time… Oh the feels,” CSK captioned the post.

It is interesting to note that Chennai Super Kings will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign by taking on arch rivals Mumbai Indians. Two of the most successful sides in the tournament will face off in the third game of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. It is worth noting that IPL 2024 was a forgettable season for both teams. Where Mumbai Indians finished in last place in the tournament, with four wins in 14 games, Chennai Super Kings did not fare any better as well.

The side finished in fifth place in the points table, winning seven out of the 14 matches that they played. However, with the IPL 2025 approaching, both sides will be hoping for a better campaign and a good start to the tournament.