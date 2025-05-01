Chennai Super Kings set unwanted record for first time in IPL history With a defeat against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings are officially out of the playoffs race. With that, Chennai set the unwanted record of not qualifying for the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time in history.

Chennai:

For the first time in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings have failed to qualify for the playoffs in consecutive years. They have been one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, having won the title five times and qualifying for the playoffs on 12 occasions. From 2008 to 2015, the MS Dhoni-led side made it to the playoffs each year. They were banned for two years in 2016 and 2017, and after that, the team managed to win the title in 2018.

Since then, CSK have failed to be consistent. In the even years, that is in 2020, 2022 and in 2024, they failed to make it to the top four, but interestingly, they won the tournament in odd years, that is in 2021 and 2023. They failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2025, and this happened for the first time when the team was out of the top four in consecutive years.

PBKS end CSK’s campaign in IPL 2025

Chennai desperately needed a win to stay alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs race. However, they failed to get the job done, losing the match by four wickets. Batting first, Sam Curran produced a stunning show, scoring 88 runs off 47 balls. Dewald Brevis supported him well for a brief while, and courtesy of their efforts, Chennai posted 190 runs on the board in the first innings. For Punjab, Yuzvendra Chahal clinched a four-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick.

With the bat, Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh smacked a half-century and launched a perfect start. Captain Shreyas Iyer played some brilliant cricket as well, scoring 72 runs off 41 balls. Towards the end, Shashank Singh played a cameo of unbeaten 23 runs to win the game for Punjab. With the win, PBKS moved to second on the points table with 13.