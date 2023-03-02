Chennai Super Kings set to begin preparatory camp ahead of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : CSK/TWITTER MS Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings are set to begin their preparatory camp for the upcoming 16th edition of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Four-time IPL champions CSK will face Gujarat Titans in the opening match on March 31.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with several Indian players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu will be part of the camp.

"CSK will begin training from tomorrow. Dhoni will be reaching tomorrow. The Indian team members will be attending the camp," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said on Thursday.

The franchise had bagged England Test skipper Ben Stokes and New Zealand star pacer Kyle Jamieson during the auction earlier this year. However, Jamieson could miss the tournament due to the recurrence of a back injury. According to CSK sources, a replacement for Jamieson would be decided after consultations with Dhoni.

Squad: Chennai Super Kings

Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023.

