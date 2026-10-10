Chennai Super Kings part ways with batting coach Mike Hussey as part of a major coaching restructure

In a major development, IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise Chennai Super Kings came forward and announced that they will be parting ways with former Australia cricketer and batting coach Mike Hussey. The side decided on a major restructuring of their coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027.

It is worth noting that after a couple of subpar seasons, Chennai Super Kings' long-time head coach Stephen Fleming stepped down from his role, with former India bowler Zaheer Khan being appointed as the head coach for the new season.

Furthermore, former bowling coach Eric Simons is also out of the coaching staff, with former India pacer Mohit Sharma being named as the side’s bowling coach. Additionally, the future of the side’s fielding coach, James Foster, is uncertain as of now.

As for Hussey, Chennai Super Kings are yet to announce a replacement for Mike Hussey, who is leaving the franchise, and it could be interesting to see who comes in the former Aussie’s place at the franchise. The legendary batter has been with the franchise for eight years after completing a six-year stint at the team as a player.

Chennai Super Kings had a subpar season at the IPL 2026

Speaking of the IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable season. The five-time champions, under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, failed to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament. After a few subpar seasons, the side once again finished in eighth place in the standings.

With MS Dhoni missing the entirety of the season, the side lacked inspiration and leadership in the dressing room, and that was clear in their performances. With experience lacking, the side only managed to win six matches in the 14 that they played.

Furthermore, they lost the remaining eight matches, finishing in eighth place in the standings and missing out on the knockouts. With the crucial changes being made to the coaching staff to the side, it could be interesting to see how Chennai Super Kings manage to improve and whether or not they are able to make it to the knockouts.

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