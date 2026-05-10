Chennai Super Kings overcome late scare after Urvil's blitz, end 180+ chase hoodoo with LSG win

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings ended their 180+ hoodoo in IPL after gunning down 204 in their 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday, May 10. CSK overcame a late scare at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as Prashant Veer and Shivam Dube took them home in the final over following Urvil Patel's blistering outing.

Urvil had set the stage on fire with his jaw-dropping 65 from 23 balls. He smashed the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history, getting to the landmark of just 13 balls. He smashed eight sixes and two fours in a breathtaking knock.

Urvil's dismissal sends CSK in trouble

Urvil was dismissed in the 10th over when CSK went down to 126/2. With just 78 needed of the 64 balls, the five-time champions should have got over the line pretty easily, but lost a heap of wickets.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad followed Urvil as he was cleaned up by Shahbaz Ahmed on 42 before Dewald Brevis was cleaned up by Digvesh Singh Rathi. CSK were in more trouble when Avesh Khan got Kartik Sharma as the team called Prashant Veer as an Impact sub.

Veer, Dube takes CSK home

CSK were in trouble after losing quick wickets. From 126/1, they went down to 169/5. However, Veer and Dube held their nerves. Veer hit a six in the 18th over of Prince Yadav before another maximum off Avesh Khan in the 19th to settle the nerves. It all came down to the final over. Despite Shahbaz Ahmed having an over, Rishabh Pant went to Aiden Markram with left-handers in the middle. Markram went wide a couple of times before Dube smashed back-to-back sixes to take the team home.

It was the first time since 2019 that CSK have chased down a target of more than 180 in IPL. Before this win, CSK had failed to chase down 180-plus scores on all of their previous 14 attempts.

Inglis takes LSG to 203/8

Earlier, Josh Inglis took the Super Giants to a strong total of 203/8 in their 20 overs. Inglish scored 85 from 33 balls to lay the foundation for a big score. However, CSK made a comeback with Jamie Overton at the centre of CSK's charge. The English speedster took 3/36 in four overs to bring CSK back. But LSG went on to get to over 200 with Ahmed making an unbeaten 43 from 25 balls and Himmat Singh scoring 17 from 12 deliveries.

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