IPL auction 2024: Chennai Super Kings make big steals, rope in Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur in low budget

IPL auction 2024: CSK have brought back Shardul Thakur back in the team and roped in Rachin Ravindra in two highly low-budget deals. Ravindra was picked for under 2 crore, while Shardul was picked for 4 crore.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: December 19, 2023 14:13 IST
CSK IPL Auction players
Image Source : PTI, FACEBOOK Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni.

IPL auction 2024: Chennai Super Kings have made a couple of big steals in the IPL auction 2024. New Zealand star and a major highlight of World Cup 2023 Rachin Ravindra has been picked by five-time champions. The MS Dhoni-led side has made a big steal as they picked the Kiwi star for under 2 crore. 

CSK have picked Rachin and Shardul Thakur for a relatively low price. The New Zealand star was picked by the defending champions CSK for INR 1.80 crore. They also made another steal when they brought back their IPL-winning star Shardul Thakur for INR 4 crore.

Rachin had a dream run in World Cup 2023 and scored as many as three centuries in a single season for them. He broke multiple records on New Zealand’s way to the semifinal where they lost to India. Rachin, who is a left-handed batter, is a batting all-rounder who bowls left-arm orthodox. 

More to follow...

