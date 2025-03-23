Chennai Super Kings keep Mumbai Indians winless in IPL openers for 13 seasons, win El Classico at Chepauk Chennai Super Kings held their nerve in a close encounter against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in their IPL 2025 opener.

Chennai Super Kings held their nerves to defeat Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chasing a target of 156 at Chepauk, Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten half-century pipped the impressive debut from youngster Vignesh Puthur as the Super Kings chased the target down with four wickets in hand. With this win, CSK have kept MI winless in their IPL openers for the last 13 seasons now.

Vignesh, the Kerala spinner, was pretty impressive on his IPL debut as he took crucial wickets to keep his team in the game. However, Rachin was at his best as his unbeaten fifty helped the Super Kings survive the impressive spell of 3/32 on debut.

