KKR vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings jump on top of points table as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

Chennai Super Kings registered a massive win as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders in the 33rd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday. In the match which was played at KKR's home ground Eden Gardens, CSK won by 49 runs. Kolkata won toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, Chennai batters seemed unstoppable as they registered a target of 236 runs. In response, KKR managed to score just 186 runs, losing 8 wickets.

With the win, Team CSK jumped straight on the top of the points table as they gained another two points. Chennai have now won three matches on a trot. They have won 5 matches out of 7 games played and have 10 points with NRR of 0.664. They have surpassed Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals to climb to places. Currently, no other team has got 10 points in this season.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

