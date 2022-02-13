CSK full squad IPL 2022 Auction: Chennai Super Kings complete players list, full squad

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK is a part of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) from Chennai and they play their home matches at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The Super Kings have won the IPL title four times (in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021), and have the highest win percentage of matches among all teams in the IPL. They hold the record of most appearances in the playoffs (eleven) and the Final (nine) of the IPL.

Dhoni's side has again picked up the players that can provide them with experience in the the big tournament. They have acquired Deepak Chahar for a whopping amount of Rs 14 crore, making him the costliest India bowler across seasons. CSK also made a shocking move by dropping Suresh Raina for the first since the inaugural season.

Bought players in IPL auction 2022: Robin Uthappa (2 Cr), Ambati Rayudu (6.75 Cr), Devon Conway (1 Cr), Subhranshu Senapati (0.20 Cr), Hari Nishaanth (0.20 Cr), N Jagadeesan (0.20 Cr), Deepak Chahar (14 Cr), KM Asif (0.20 Cr), Tushar Deshpande (0.20 Cr), Maheesh Theekshana (0.70 Cr), Simarjeet Singh (0.20 Cr), Adam Milne (1.90 Cr), Mukesh Choudhary (0.20 Cr), Dwayne Bravo (4.40 Cr), Shivam Dube (4 Cr), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1.50 Cr), Dwaine Pretorius (0.50 Cr), Mitchell Santner (1.9 Cr), Prashant Solanki (1.20 Cr), Chris Jordan (3.60 Cr), Bhagath Varma (0.20 Cr).

Retained Players: Ravindra Jadeja (16 Cr), MS Dhoni (12 Cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 Cr), Moeen Ali (6 Cr).

Full squad for IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja (16 Cr), MS Dhoni (12 Cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 Cr), Moeen Ali (6 Cr), Robin Uthappa (2 Cr), Ambati Rayudu (6.75 Cr), Devon Conway (1 Cr), Subhranshu Senapati (0.20 Cr), Hari Nishaanth (0.20 Cr), N Jagadeesan (0.20 Cr), Deepak Chahar (14 Cr), KM Asif (0.20 Cr), Tushar Deshpande (0.20 Cr), Maheesh Theekshana (0.70 Cr), Simarjeet Singh (0.20 Cr), Adam Milne (1.90 Cr), Mukesh Choudhary (0.20 Cr), Dwayne Bravo (4.40 Cr), Shivam Dube (4 Cr), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1.50 Cr), Dwaine Pretorius (0.50 Cr), Mitchell Santner (1.9 Cr), Prashant Solanki (1.20 Cr), Chris Jordan (3.60 Cr), Bhagath Varma (0.20 Cr).

Purse Remaining: 2.95 Cr

Squad strength: 25 (17 - Indian, 8 - overseas)