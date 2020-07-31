Chennai Super Kings aim to set up IPL camp in UAE from early August

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings are looking for some early preparations and hence are aiming to set up their preparatory camp for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League from early August. This will give them an entire month's time to prepare for the tournament which is slated to be held from September 19 onwards.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, CSK players have been asked to report to Chennai on August 9 and will be leaving for Dubai on the very next day, although the dates are subjected to approval from the Indian government. The report also states that CSK havearranged chartered flights for the players given that there are no commercial flights available.

Earlier last week, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the dates and venue for IPL with the clearance form the government yet to come. The IPL governing council will meet on Sunday to decide on the various aspects of hosting the tournament in UAE - from travel and lodging to quarantine SOPs.

Meanwhile, IPL 2020 will be a 51-day affair comprising 60 matches. It was originally scheduled to begin from March 29 onwards. But was postponed owing to the pandemic. Later, with Asia Cup and World T20 getting cancelled, BCCI made most of the window to announce the dtes of IPL.

