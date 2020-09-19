CSK and MI players pay tribute to COVID-19 heroes before IPL 2020 opener

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians players stand and clap as they thank you the front line heroes before the start of IPL 2020.

As Indian Premier League after five months of uncertainty caused by the unprecedented crisis in COVID-19 pandemic, many teams have been paying their tribute to the front line heroes of the contagion.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore also decided to feature a message on their jersey for the entire season days before the tournament began while Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, other players and IPL made a heartfelt tribute to those who put their life on the line to fight against the disease.

In another such gesture, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians stars played their tribute to the frontline heroes by standing and clapping in the middle of the ground before the beginning of the match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

As of on Saturday, over 53 lakhs people in India have tested COVID-19 positive with 85,000-odd deaths since the first case was registered in March.

