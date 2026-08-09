Charith Asalanka and Eshan Malinga propel Galle Gallants to maiden LPL title

Colombo:

The LPL (Lanka Premier League) 2026 final saw Jaffna Kings taking on Galle Gallants. The two sides met at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 10th, and the game saw Galle Gallants register a brilliant victory to clinch their maiden LPL title.

It is worth noting that the clash between the two sides began with Jaffna Kings coming into bat first. The side opened its innings with Avishka Fernando and Kamil Mishara scoring 20 and 41 runs, respectively. After a decent start to the first innings, the rest of the batting attack failed to make an impact.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe was the second-highest run-getter in the first innings with 24 runs to his name as Jaffna Kings were limited to a score of 123. As for Gallants, it was the performances of Charith Asalanka and Eshan Malinga that stood out for the side.

Asalanka and Malinga took three wickets each and were crucial in limiting Kings to a meagre total of 123 in the first innings. Tharindu Ratnayake was the second-highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name, with Akif Javed and Sachindu Colombage striking once each as well.

Gallants performed brilliantly with the bat as well

Speaking of the run chase, Galle Gallants opened their innings with Sam Harper departing on a score of one run. Thomas Rogers added 34 runs to his name, with Asalanka scoring two runs as well.

Furthermore, Dinura Kalupahana added 31 runs to his name, with Chamika Karunaratne scoring 16. The unbeaten knocks of Sahan Arachchige and Dasun Shanaka, who scored 14 and 20 runs, respectively, saw Gallants complete the run chase in just 15.5 overs as Gallants won the game by five wickets.

As for Kings, Traveen Mathew and Shakib Al Hasan were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Mohamed Shiraz took one wicket to his name as well. However, it did not prove to be enough in the end as Galle Gallants performed brilliantly to win the game, complete the run chase and clinch their first-ever LPL title.

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