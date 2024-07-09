'Chapter closed': David Warner reacts after retirement but keeps Champions Trophy 2025 door open for Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner reflected on his international career after retirement from all three formats but not quite as he has left a hint that he might be available for the Champions Trophy

Veteran Australian opener David Warner, who everyone thought was done for in international cricket, following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, reacted to the same with a long post on Monday, July 8 starting with the words 'chapter closed'. It was a reflection post on his illustrious playing career for Australia spanning 15 years until it wasn't as there was one sentence that drew the headlines.

Warner who retired from Tests and ODIs following the Pakistan series earlier this year, had earlier confirmed that T20 World Cup would be his last international assignment but has kept the door ajar for a comeback if he is selected for the Champions Trophy.

Sharing news headlines of his playing days and a few more pictures, Warner shared the post saying "Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honour to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight.

"I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we’ve been through. For all the cricket fans out there, I truly hope I have entertained you and changed cricket, especially tests, in a way where we scored a bit faster than others. We cannot do what we love without the fans, so thanks," Warner added.

Warner mentioned that he will continue to ply his trade in the T20 leagues around the world and that the Champions Trophy is still on his mind. "I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for Aus in the Champions trophy if selected.

"To the players and staff, thanks for putting up with me. No more what’s app junk, your ears are now going to be free of my voice. This team has had unbelievable success the Last few years and long may this continue. Pat Cummins, Andrew old Mac and staff have got this," Warner concluded.

One of the best-ever Australian batters to play the game, Warner finished his career with 18,995 runs to his name across formats as the second-highest run-getter for Australia after Ricky Ponting, who scored 27,483 runs in his career.