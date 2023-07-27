'Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC' - Jay Shah suggests change in ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC World Cup 2023 trophy at MCG during the tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule will undergo some changes on Thursday, July 27. BCCI has received requests from three full-time members to change venues or dates or both for a few fixtures but Shah confirmed that only dates will be changed after consultation with the ICC in the coming days.

Earlier this week, reports of potential changes in venue and date for high-voltage India vs Pakistan fixture in the World Cup due to the Navratri festival emerged. India will be hosting their neighbors at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15 but it is likely to be played a day before.

Shah confirmed that there will be no changes in venues and will reduce the six-day gap between games to 4-5 days.

"Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the date and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six-day gap between games, we are trying to reduce it to 4-5 days. The picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC," Jay Shah told reporters on Thursday.

Shah also added that a few teams have written to the BCCI about logistic issues they might face during the mega tournament.

"If security was an issue then why would the match go there (to Ahmedabad)? [October] 14-15 is not the problem. Two or three boards have written in, asking to change based on the logistical challenges. There are some matches where there is only a two-day gap, so it will be difficult to play and then travel the next day [and then play again]."

The tournament will begin with the current champion England taking on last edition's runner-up New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5. The same venue will host India vs Pakistan fixture on October 15 and a final on November 19.

