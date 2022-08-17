EXCLUSIVE | Jao beta, har ball ko maaro: Legendary Chandu Borde's advice to Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AND MCA Many cricketers and experts have weighed in on the topic of Kohli's form.

Virat Kohli and his form are nothing short of a national issue. With Asia Cup, a high-octane game vs Pakistan, and an all-important T20 World Cup around the corner, the debate and discussion around his form has been at an all-time high.

Many cricketers and experts have weighed in on the topic. While some have gone on to the extent of saying that he should be dropped, some have backed the former Indian captain stating that it is just a bad phase.

Now, Chandu Borde, a legendary Indian player and former Chairman of the selection committee, has come up with rather unique and simple advice for Virat Kohli.

He shared a story during the early 90s when the Indian team travelled to Australia. Here is how it goes.

"In 1968, we travelled to Australia. Their captain was going through a lean run. Sir Donald Bradman gave him some advice and asked him to hit every ball during the practice session. He came out and scored a 100 against us," said Chandu Borde.

He added that he would give the same advice to Virat Kohli ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

"I would give the same advice to Virat Kohli. 'Jao beta, net mein jao and har ball ko maaro'. But to be honest, no one really knows what works during a bad phase," Borde added.

The former Test player went on to say that no one has ever not had a bad patch. Even stalwarts like Gavaskar and Tendulkar weren't immune to it.

"From Gavaskar to Tendulkar to me, every player goes through this. You get out on ordinary deliveries, and you get out while playing a good shot. So, I for one, haven't really seen a solution for the same."

Virat Kohli will next be seen in India's opening match at the Asia Cup against Pakistan on August 28.

