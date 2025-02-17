Champions Trophy: PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to watch IND vs PAK game from Dubai stands after selling VIP box

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan cricket fans.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to watch the high-octane India vs Pakistan match in the Champions Trophy from the stands of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after selling out his VIP Hospitality Box offered to him.

Naqvi has sold the 30-seat VIP box for around 400,000 dirhams (INR 94 lakh). The funds will go into the PCB's coffers. As per Pakistan media, the PCB chairman was offered premium seating for himself, his family and other guests for the matches at the Dubai-based venue. However, he has opted to sell the VIP box and has decided to watch the matches, including the game against India, from the stands with the fans.

The chairman has also stated that the PCB will cover the expenses of approximately 18 billion rupees on the upgrade of their three Champions Trophy stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi after using the gate money and other seating receipts from the ICC.

The Champions Trophy is making a return after eight years. Pakistan are the defending champions and are hosting an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996.

The Men in Green are placed in Group A alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The tournament is taking place at three venues in Pakistan and one in Dubai. India will be playing all of their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after refusing to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Pakistan will open their campaign against New Zealand on February 19 at the National Stadium, Karachi which is also the tournament opener. Mohammad Rizwan will be leading the defending champions for the first time in an ICC event. Salman Ali Agha is his deputy. Only two members from Pakistan's 2017 victorious team are part of the current squad. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are the only two players to have retained their places.

Pakistan's squad for Champions Trophy: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.