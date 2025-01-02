Champions Trophy: Incomplete renovation work at Karachi stadium leaves PCB worried

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY National Stadium in Karachi is getting ready to host Champions Trophy matches

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in a race against time to finish the renovation work at the National Stadium in Karachi before the ICC Champions Trophy. For the unversed, the tournament is set to get underway on February 19 with the venue slated to host the opening game between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Moreover, the PCB has also shifted all the domestic cricket matches in Karachi to other venues in order to speed up the incomplete work. The final of the Quaid-e-Azam Tropa hy, first-class cricket tournament in Pakistan, started today at United Bank Limited Sports Complex but it was earlier scheduled to be played at the National Stadium

"Due to the ongoing construction and renovation work it was decided against holding any matches at the NSK as it would only further delay the work and also disturb the players," an official said according to PTI. Moreover, Karachi was also scheduled to host the first Test between Pakistan and the West Indies from January 16 to 20.

However, the PCB has now shifted the Test match to Multan which is also the venue for the second Test. As far as the construction work in Karachi is concerned, some of the work was completed on time but now PCB has issued fresh instructions to the construction company to push the job schedule.

For the unversed, PCB is carrying out massive construction work worth Rs 12 billion at all three venues - Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore - scheduled to host the Champions Trophy. The renovation work includes renovation of the main NSK building, new dressing rooms, media centres, hospitality boxes and board offices.

It remains to be scene if the Karachi stadium will be ready for the Champions Trophy opener with less than 50 days to go for the tournament.