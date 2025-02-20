Champions Trophy Group A points table: Check updated standings after India vs Bangladesh match Champions Trophy Group A points table: India and New Zealand have won their respective first matches in the Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by six wickets on the back of Shubman Gill's century. Here is the Group A points table after India's win.

India defeated Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener as they chased down 229 without much of a hiccup. The Men in Blue made a winning start to their tournament as they look for their third Champions Trophy title.

The Jasprit Bumrah-less Indian team cleared the first hurdle in the tournament comprehensively. Mohammed Shami, the wicket-taking machine in the ICC events, stood tall in Bumrah's absence as he took a five-wicket haul including two in the powerplay. With the bat, Shubman Gill guided the team home with his 101.

India would head into their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan with confidence from their first game. Pakistan will come into the clash after a loss to New Zealand. Two matches have taken place in the tournament so far. Here is the Group A points table after the India vs Bangladesh match.

India on second, New Zealand stay on top

Despite their win, India are not on top in the Group A points table, which New Zealand head currently. The Kiwis made light work of Pakistan in the first match of the tournament, registering a 60-run win while defending 320.

Both India and New Zealand have two points from a game each, however, the Kiwis have an NRR of 1.200, while India's NRR stands at 0.488. Bangladesh are third currently, followed by the hosts Pakistan in fourth.

Group A Matches Won Loss Points NRR New Zealand 1 1 0 2 +1.200 India 1 1 0 2 +0.488 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 -0.408 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -1.200

Coming to the match, the Indian bowlers were on the money with Harshit Rana and Axar Patel taking three and two wickets, respectively. The other Indian bowlers were mingy too. However, the Bangladesh middle-order pair of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali put up a valiant fight after they were 35/5. The two put up a 154-run stand, the highest for the sixth wicket in the Champions Trophy, to power the Bangla Tigers to 228.

Bangladesh made some fight out of it. Shubman Gill anchored the run-chase, while Rohit Sharma provided a strong start before getting dismissed for 41. Gill carried on as he manoeuvred his way to his eighth ODI ton. KL Rahul contributed well and made 41 from 47 balls with four and two sixes, the last of which took India home and to the second spot in the points table.