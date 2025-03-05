Champions Trophy: Aiden Markram declared fit for New Zealand semi-final in huge boost for South Africa South Africa's bench has been affected with injuries with as many as four pacers sustaining respective fitness issues and it seemed like their vice-captain Aiden Markram could be gripped by the same fever but the Proteas got a positive piece of news ahead of the semis.

South Africa received a much-desired boost to their squad with vice-captain Aiden Markram being declared fit ahead of the second semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. Markram was doubtful for the knockout game after sustaining a hamstring injury in his side's final group-stage clash against England.

"Aiden Markram has passed his fitness test and is available for selection for the semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore," Proteas said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). Markram hurt his hamstring in the field and didn't take part in the rest of the game with Heinrich Klaasen leading the side in his absence for the latter part of bowling innings for South Africa while replacing him at No 4 in the batting order.

The Proteas even flew in a reserve spinning all-rounder in George Linde as Markram's cover but the latter getting fit would give confidence to South Africa going in with first-choice XI.

Skipper Temba Bavuma missed his side's final Group B match due to illness and Markram deputed in for the regular captain. However, coach Rob Walter confirmed that Bavuma had recovered well until that point and was raring to go for the semis.

South Africa had one of their games against Australia in the group stage washed out while winning the remainder of their two matches against Afghanistan and England.

Ryan Rickelton has scored a century, Markram did well in the one game he batted, Klaasen looked in stupendous touch the other day while Rassie van der Dussen has had a couple of good knocks. The six-bowler attack looks to be taking care of itself and it seems like South Africa have a few good things going for themselves and would fancy their chances to make it to yet another final and get over the knockouts jinx.

South Africa's likely XI for Champions Trophy semi-final: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi