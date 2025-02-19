Champions Trophy 2025: Young-Latham become first NZ duo to achieve rare feat against Pakistan Will Young and Tom Latham etched their name in a rare list with individual centuries in a single innings against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener.

The Champions Trophy 2025 got off to a flying start as hosts Pakistan faced off against New Zealand in the season opener. Both sides locked horns at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 20. The clash began with New Zealand coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The Black Caps got off to a slow start as Devon Conway and Kane Williamson departed after scoring 10 and one run, respectively. Furthermore, Daryl Mitchell departed after adding just 10 runs on the board as well.

After the early wickets, it were the performances of Tom Latham and Will Young, which propelled New Zealand to the mammoth total. Opening the innings, Young amassed 107 runs in 113 deliveries, whereas Tom Latham scored 118* runs as New Zealand posted a total of 320 runs in the first innings.

With Latham and Young scoring centuries, both batters managed to script history and join an elite list. With tons, Latham and Young became the first New Zealand duo to score multiple centuries in a team innings in the Champions Trophy.

Furthermore, they also became the first duo to do it against Pakistan. Thanks to their centuries, a stellar knock of 61 runs in 39 deliveries by Glenn Phillips in the latter stages of the game saw New Zealand post a mammoth total of 320 runs in the first innings of the game.

It is interesting to note that only a few players have managed to score multiple hundreds in a team innings in the Champions Trophy. Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly achieved the feat against England in 2002; Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo did it against England in 2006, among others.

Multiple hundreds in a team innings in the Champions Trophy

1. Virender Sehwag (126) & Sourav Ganguly (117*) vs ENG, Colombo (RPS), 2002

2. Chris Gayle (101) & Dwayne Bravo (112*) vs ENG, Ahmedabad, 2006

3. Shane Watson (136*) & Ricky Ponting (111*) vs ENG, Centurion, 2009 SF

4. Shakib Al Hasan (114) & Mahmudullah (102*) vs NZ, Cardiff, 2017

5. Will Young (107) & Tom Latham (100*) vs PAK, Karachi, 2025