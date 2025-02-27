Champions Trophy 2025: Semi-final qualification scenarios for Afghanistan and Australia With Australia and Afghanistan all set to face off in a crucial Champions Trophy 2025 encounter, let us have a look at the qualification scenarios for both teams.

England's huge upset against Afghanistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 has opened up all kinds of avenues for the teams in Group B. Jos Buttler's side's elimination from the tournament has opened up all kinds of avenues for the other teams in the competition.

With just one round of matches left, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan have the opportunity to make it to the semi-finals of the competition. It is worth noting that in the last round of group stage clashes, Australia will lock horns against Afghanistan on March 10, with England taking on South Africa on March 11.

Interestingly, for Australia to qualify for the knockout stages, the Men in Yellow will have to defeat Afghanistan. However, if the side loses the clash against Afghanistan, they will pin their hopes onto England and will hope that Jos Buttler’s men register a big win against South Africa and make sure that the Proteas’ net run rate drops below that of Australia.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will need to register a win against Australia to qualify, and a loss would mean that both Australia and South Africa will progress through to the semis. As for South Africa, the Proteas will qualify for the knockouts if Australia defeats Afghanistan. However, if the Aussies lose, South Africa will have to defeat England or at least make sure that their net run rate stays above that of Australia.

Furthermore, If South Africa lose their clash to England, and Australia lose their game against Afghanistan, this would mean that Afghanistan and South Africa will qualify, given that South Africa have a better net run rate than Australia.

With Australia all set to take on Afghanistan next, the Steve Smith-led side will look to put in their best performance, considering that Afghanistan will be coming into the game on the back of a brilliant win against England. The Men in Yellow will hope to be at the top of their game if they are looking to defeat Afghanistan.