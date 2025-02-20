Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma praises Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami after win over Bangladesh India opened their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a win over Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. India captain Rohit Sharma praised the century-maker Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami after the clash against the Bangla Tigers.

India captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on vice-captain Shubman Gill and speedster Mohammed Shami after the team's win over Bangladesh in its Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Dubai. Chasing a target of 229, Gill's well-measured 101* guided India home without much of an issue with six wickets in hand and 21 balls to go.

Rohit highlighted how Gill and KL Rahul did the job for the team. "We've been in that situation many times before and like I said many times (in the past), there's a lot of experience in that dressing room to handle that composure where it's needed and KL (Rahul) and (Shubman) Gill at the end were quite composed," Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

"Gill, we know the class that he has, he's been batting brilliantly of late and today what he showed us with the bat shouldn't surprise anyone," he said. "What was good to see that he was there till the end to make sure that he sees off the game," Rohit added.

The India captain also lauded Mohammed Shami, who picked up a five-wicket haul and helped India restrict the Bangla Tigers on 228. "Yeah, very happy for him. (It has been a) long time waiting, we obviously know what he brings to us," Rohit said. "The quality that he has, the kind of match-winner he is developing himself into for us, every time we throw the ball at him he's got something up his sleeves, which is always nice and we need guys like these to stand up in big moments," he added.

Rohit expects the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium might be slow in their clash against Pakistan on February 23. "Very hard to say that,” Rohit replied when asked if his side thought the pitch behaved as per their expectations.

"It's just one game, very hard to make anything out of the track, but we knew there's not enough grass on the pitch and it is going to be on the slower side and that is exactly how the pitch played," he said.

"But again, you play (according to) the conditions. You try and think about what you want to do as a team and I thought we adapted to the conditions really well, to start with our bowling," he added.