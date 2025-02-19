Champions Trophy 2025: PCB takes U-turn as Indian flag flies high in Karachi The Indian flag was seen flying high at the National Stadium in Karachi during the opening game of the Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and New Zealand. Previously, PCB didn't hoist the Indian flag, which broke controversy.

A controversy erupted earlier this week when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initially decided not to fly the Indian flag at Karachi's National Stadium for the Champions Trophy. However, after a video of the incident went viral on social media, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stepped in. Following discussions between officials from the two boards, the Indian flag has now been hoisted at the stadium ahead of the tournament's opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The flag was placed between New Zealand and Bangladesh. PCB officials previously communicated that since India won’t be playing their matches in Pakistan, they decided to not hoist the tri-colour flag. However, it needs to be seen if the Indian flag remains hoisted across the tournament at all venues or if the PCB officials follow ICC’s directives of placing only four flags - two of the nations that will play on the day, PCB and of ICC’s.

“The ICC has advised that only four (4) flags will be hoisted on CT25 match days - ICC (Event Authority), PCB (Event Host) and the two sides competing on that day,” a PCB source told India Today.

Notably, India haven’t played a bilateral series against Pakistan since 2013 and haven’t travelled to the neighbouring country since 2008. Despite Pakistan being the host country, the Rohit Sharma-led side will play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. In return, the Men in Green will also not travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026.

“India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue,” the ICC said.

India will be playing their opening game of the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.