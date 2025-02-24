Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan admits Pakistan’s fate after huge loss to India Star Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan came forward and admitted his side's defeat against India, and talked about their situation in the Champions Trophy 2025.

It was yet another day to forget for Pakistan Cricket; the Mohammad Rizwan-led side took on team India in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23 in game 5 of the tournament.

The clash began with Pakistan coming in to bat first, and through Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, the Men in Green managed to post a total of 241 runs on the board in the first innings of the game. Aiming to defend the target, Pakistan crumbled under pressure through the Indian batters' exceptional performances.

Virat Kohli's exceptional knock helped the Indian team secure the win. The win of the Men in Blue meant that Pakistan had now lost both the matches that they have played in the Champions Trophy 2025. It is worth noting that with a clash against Bangladesh next, Pakistan are all but out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking of their situation, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan came forward and admitted defeat for his side. The 32-year-old took centre stage and revealed that it is over, and they are now dependent on the results of other sides.

"We can say for now that it is over, that is the truth. We'll see what Bangladesh does with New Zealand, then New Zealand with India and then what we do. It's a long road and it depends on other teams,” Rizwan said in the post-match press conference.

"As a captain, I don't like depending on others. If you are good enough, you show it by winning and keeping things in your hands. Waiting on other teams, I don't like worrying about their results. What matters is that India and New Zealand beat us. They played strong and we didn't play well. If we get a chance [to sneak through] then so be it,” he added.

It is worth noting that for Pakistan, New Zealand would have to lose both of their upcoming matches against Bangladesh and India, and the Indian team would have to defeat Bangladesh. In this situation, Pakistan have a chance of qualifying on the basis of a better net run rate.