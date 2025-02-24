Champions Trophy 2025: Michael Bracewell scripts history with four-wicket haul against Bangladesh Star New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell registered the best figures for a New Zealand spinner in the Champions Trophy after his four-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

New Zealand's star spinner had a field day against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides locked horns in game 6 of the tournament at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 24. The clash began with Bangladesh coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

New Zealand put in an excellent performance with the ball in the first innings of the game. The side limited Bangladesh to a score of 236 runs, and it was Michael Bracewell who was the star of the show for the Black Caps. Bowling a complete spell of 10 overs, Bracewell took four wickets and conceded 26 runs to his name. His four-wicket spell meant that Bracewell had registered the best bowling figures for a New Zealand spinner in the ICC Champions Trophy.Overall, Bracewell registered the fourth-best spell by a New Zealand bowler in the Champions Trophy.

Speaking of the game between New Zealand and Bangladesh, the clash began with the Black Caps bowling first, and as Bangladesh hoped to post a big total on the scoreboard, the side failed to do so after opener Tanzid Hasan departed on a score of 24 runs. Furthermore, Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 13 runs on the board, alongside Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim who added seven and two runs on the board, respectively.

With the middle order failing to go big, it was the knock of Najmul Hossain Shanto which stabilised the innings for Bangladesh. The skipper amassed 77 runs in 110 deliveries alongside Jaker Ali, who added 45 runs in 55 deliveries as Bangladesh posted a total of 236 runs in the first innings of the game.

Best bowling figures for New Zealand in Champions Trophy

Jacob Oram 5/36 vs USA, The Oval, 2004

Shayne O'Connor 5/46 vs Pakistan, Nairobi, 2000

Shane Bond 4/21 vs Bangladesh, Colombo, 2002

Michael Bracewell 4/26 vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2025

Kyle Mills 4/30 vs England, Cardiff, 2013