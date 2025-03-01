Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand head-to-head records in ICC white-ball events ahead of face-off India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025 ahead of their face-off in Dubai. New Zealand have enjoyed a decent run against India in the ICC tournaments. Check their head-to-head records in ICC white-ball events.

Champions Trophy 2025: India and New Zealand will draw curtains to the league stage of the Champions Trophy 2025 with the final group stage game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

Both the teams have qualified for the semifinals already and will look to get in their best shape for the knockouts. India will hope that their captain, Rohit Sharma, is fit and raring to go. Vice-captain Shubman Gill recently confirmed that there are no injury issues in the camp, which pleases many. New Zealand have got a shot in the arm since the return of Rachin Ravindra from his blow on the forehead.

The Kiwis have had the wood over India in the ICC tournaments, having broken their hearts several times. While India head into the clashes as favourites, the Kiwis are known for spoiling their parties.

They defeated them in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal before knocking them out of the T20 World Cup 2021. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had also outclassed Virat Kohli's Indian team in the World Test Championship final in 2021.

The Indian team has registered wins in their last two ICC ODI events, having defeated the Blackcaps in the ODI World Cup 2023 twice, including once in the semifinal.

Notably, the two have faced each other only once in the Champions Trophy with that clash being the 2000 final, where the Kiwis emerged victorious. India were in the driver's seat to win that game too, but a century from Chris Cairns propelled them to chase 265 in the final over.

India vs New Zealand ICC white-ball events H2H records

Matches played: 14

Matches won by India: 5

Matches won by New Zealand: 9

Tied/NR: 0

India squad for Champions Trophy:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy:

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy