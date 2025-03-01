Champions Trophy 2025: India’s predicted XI for clash against New Zealand With the Indian team all set to take on New Zealand in their next Champions Trophy clash, let us have a look at the Indian predicted XI for the upcoming clash.

The Indian team are all set for their final game of the Champions Trophy 2025 group stages. The Men in Blue will lock horns against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides will face off in game 12 of the tournament on Sunday, March 2.

It is interesting to note that team India have not lost a single game in the tournament so far. Taking on Bangladesh and Pakistan, India registered convincing wins against both sides and are set for another good showing against New Zealand as well.

With qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy secured, the Men in Blue will hope for a clean slate and another good performance in the game. However, with the game incoming, many have come forward and discussed what India's lineup against New Zealand could look like.

With the side already qualified for the semi-final, it is quite possible that India could field a different lineup as compared to their previous matches. It is quite possible that Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav could be rested in the upcoming game, with the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy getting a chance in the playing XI.

It is interesting to note that currently New Zealand occupies the top spot in Group A, with India sitting in second. The table topper will go on to face the second-placed team in Group B, and the second-placed team in Group A will take on the table toppers of Group B.

The Indian team have not lost an ODI in the tournament so far, and with a clean sweep against England prior to the Champions Trophy, the Rohit Sharma-led side have been deemed one of the biggest favourites of the competition.

India’s probable playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy