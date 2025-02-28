Champions Trophy 2025: Australia register unwanted record with wayward start against Afghanistan With a wayward start with the ball against Afghanistan, the Australian team went on to register an unwanted Champions Trophy record.

Game 10 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 saw Afghanistan take on Australia. Both sides locked horns at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28. The clash began with Afghanistan coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The first over of the game was being bowled by Spencer Johnson, and despite showing glimpses of class in the early stages, it was evident that the Aussies were leaking runs.

Due to many wides, Afghanistan's score continued to move on the scoreboard, and Australia registered an unwanted record. It is interesting to note that with 17 extras, Australia became the side to bowl the most extras in the powerplay in the Champions Trophy history.

Despite registering the unwanted record to their name, Australia put in a good performance and managed to limit Afghanistan quite well. It is interesting to note that the clash between Australia and Afghanistan is a crucial one for both teams. A win for either side would mean qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy 2025.

If Australia lose the game against Afghanistan, the side will have to depend on the result of the game between South Africa and England. Furthermore, with a brilliant win against England in their last game, Afghanistan will be high on confidence.

Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan will hope for another good showing against the mighty Aussies, and if the side manages to repeat their past performance, they will have secured their berth in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Most extras during powerplay in ICC Champions Trophy

1. 17 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Lahore, 2025*

2. 15 - England vs West Indies, The Oval, 2004

3. 14 - New Zealand vs USA, The Oval, 2004

4. 14 - Zimbabwe vs England, Birmingham, 2004

5. 14 - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2006

6. 14 - Australia vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2009