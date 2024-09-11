Champions One-Day Cup 2024: From schedule to squads; all you need to know about tournament

Follow us on Image Source : X Captains and mentors of teams of Champions One-Day Cup.

Pakistan will be hosting a new domestic one-day tournament - the Champions One-Day Cup - from September 12 onwards. The tournament will feature the best players of the country with the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan, all taking part in it.

There will be five teams featuring in the tournament in the tournament that will conclude on September 29. All the five teams are put in the same group with a total of 14 matches in the tournament. The league stage will feature 10 matches in a round-robin stage before the knockouts roll in. The matches will take place at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

After the league stage, the top two teams of the table will play in the Qualifier while the third and fourth-placed teams taking on each other in Eliminator 1. The winner will face the loser of the Qualifier in Eliminator 2. The final will take place on September 29.

Tournament schedule:

12 Sep: Wolves vs Panthers

13 Sep: Stallions vs Lions

14 Sep: Dolphins vs Panthers

15 Sep: Wolves vs Stallions

16 Sep: Lions vs Panthers

17 Sep: Dolphins vs Wolves

19 Sep: Stallions vs Dolphins

20 Sep: Lions vs Wolves

21 Sep: Panthers vs Stallions

22 Sep: Dolphins vs Lions

24 Sep: Qualifier (Team No.1 vs Team No.2)

25 Sep: Eliminator 1 (Team No.3 vs Team No.4)

27 Sep: Eliminator 2 (Losing Qualifier vs Winning Eliminator 1)

29 Sep: Final

Here are the squads of all the teams

Dolphins: Saud Shakeel (captain), Aftab Ibrahim, Asif Ali, Awais Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Kashif Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Riazullah, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (mentor), Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim, Umar Amin, Usman Qadir

Lions: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Aamir Jamal, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Hunain Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Taha, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Shahab Khan, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin, Waqar Hussain

Panthers: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Amad Butt, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rehan Afridi, Rizwan Mehmood, Saim Ayub, Umar Siddiq, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Usman Salahuddin

Stallions: Mohammad Haris (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Junaid Ali, Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Saad Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan

Wolves: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Usman, Bilawal Bhatti, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Nisar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahan