Champions League T20 set for bigger and better return; ICC keen to relaunch in 2026 The Champions League T20 is set to return, with ICC members agreeing to revive the tournament featuring top global T20 franchises. Key challenges include scheduling, team selection, and broadcast deals, with a potential launch as early as 2026.

Singapore:

The Champions League Twenty20 (CLT20) is set for a high-profile comeback, a decade after it was shelved due to financial challenges and dwindling viewership. A report claims that the decision to revive the inter-league T20 competition was formally taken during the recent ICC Annual Conference held in Singapore, where several board representatives came together to lay the groundwork for the tournament’s second innings.

Aimed at bringing together the top-performing franchises from domestic T20 leagues across the globe, the reimagined CLT20 promises to be bigger and better than its earlier avatar. With the global cricket landscape now brimming with franchise leagues, from the UAE’s ILT20 to the USA’s Major League Cricket, the scope of the tournament is set to be far wider than during its 2009–2014 run.

Officials expected to invite broadcasters soon

Crucially, the league’s governance will undergo a revamp. A new Governing Council is expected to be formed to oversee operations, particularly to address complications around cross-ownership, as many franchise owners now operate teams in multiple leagues. Determining fair team representation from each league, while ensuring competitive integrity, will be among the top priorities.

Finding a suitable window in the already packed international cricket calendar remains another significant challenge. Nonetheless, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with founding partners Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), is expected to take the lead in shaping the league’s structure. Notably, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which was not part of the original CLT20, is now likely to participate.

The tournament, which last took place in 2014, was discontinued after broadcaster Star Sports pulled out due to sustained financial losses. The boards accepted a compensation deal in 2015, officially bringing the curtain down on the league.

With renewed interest and an expanded T20 ecosystem, officials are expected to soon invite broadcast partners through a formal tender. If all proceeds smoothly, the revamped CLT20 could return to action as early as 2026.