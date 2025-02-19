Chamari Athapaththu set to leave WPL midway for Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand UP Warriorz will be without their senior all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu for the latter stages of the Women's Premier League after the Sri Lankan captain was named in her side's squads for the ODIs and T20I series against New Zealand early next month.

UP Warriorz, who had a poor start to their Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign, will be depleted further after senior all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu's departure midway through the season. Athapaththu, who didn't find a place in the playing XI for the Warriorz's opening clash of WPL 2025 against Gujarat Giants, was named in Sri Lanka's squad for the white-ball tour of New Zealand early next month. Since Athapaththu is slated to lead the side in both formats, the star opening batter will leave the Warriorz's camp after their fifth match of the season.

Athapaththu will be available for selection for the Warriorz till the Mumbai Indians clash on February 26, hence for four more matches before she leaves for New Zealand to be with the Sri Lanka squad. UP Warriorz are set to play three home games this season as the WPL is scheduled to take place in Lucknow for the first time but Athapaththu will remain unavailable.

On the other hand, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who is plying her trade for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing WPL, will stay until the end. The final of the WPL will be held in Mumbai on March 15 while the three ODIs and as many T20Is between Sri Lanka women and the White Ferns take place from March 4-18.

The Warriorz, who are already without their regular captain Alyssa Healy, went in with Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone as their four overseas players. The Gujarat Giants proved to be a handful for them in their first game and the Warriorz will be keen to make a comeback in their second match against the two-time finalists Delhi Capitals.

Sri Lanka Women's squad for New Zealand ODIs and T20Is: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Manudi Nanayakkara, Imesha Dulani, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Inoshi Priyadarshini, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chethana Vimukthi