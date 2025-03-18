Chamari Athapaththu achieves unique century, joins Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning in elite T20I list The series ended 1-1 as only a little over 14 overs were possible in the third and final T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka women in rainy Dunedin. However, despite it being a washout, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu achieved history during the series decider on Tuesday.

It ended up being a damp squib at the University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, March 18 between New Zealand and Sri Lankan women as the T20I series was squared 1-1 but the visiting skipper Chamari Athapaththu achieved history, becoming only the third captain in women's cricket to lead her side in 100 T20Is. After the toss, Suzie Bates, the White Ferns skipper presented Athapaththu with a special cap as the Sri Lankan veteran joined the elite list.

Athapaththu joined the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning to lead their respective national sides in 100 or more T20Is. While Harmanpreet has 123 matches to her name as the captain in the format, Athapaththu equalled Lanning and has an opportunity to leapfrog the former Australian captain and legend, who stands retired from international cricket.

Most matches as captain in women's T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - 123 (2012-2024)

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) - 100* (2014-2025)

Meg Lanning (Australia) - 100 (2014-2023)

Only a little over 14 overs of play was possible with New Zealand being 101/3. The rain interrupted the game an hour into the clash and relented to deny any possibility of play. The weather conditions improved later on for the men's game (New Zealand vs Pakistan) to go ahead, albeit a 15-overs-per-side but, it did yield a result.

The series opener was won by Sri Lanka with captain Athapaththu and debutant Madara starring for the tourists while the White Ferns returned to form to level the series in the second T20I in Christchurch to take it to the decider. Even though New Zealand won the ODI series 2-0, Sri Lanka gave them a tough fight in the T20Is and will hope that it will keep them in good stead for the ODI World Cup later this year in India.

For the White Ferns, on the other hand, the star trio of Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu will return for the three T20Is against Australia.