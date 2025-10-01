Chakravarthy extends his reign at the top of rankings; Pakistan batter gains whopping 51 spots among bowlers India won the Asia Cup and it was the Indian players dominating the ICC rankings in T20I format as Abhishek Sharma among batters and Varun Chakravarthy among the bowlers continued their reign at the top while a Pakistani batter improved his standing on the bowling list.

Dubai:

Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy extended his reign at the top of the ICC bowlers rankings in T20Is with another set of five wickets in the last three games in the Asia Cup, including a couple of big wickets in the final against Pakistan and the 34-year-old has achieved his career-best rating points. Chakravarthy had 803 rating points against his name and created a sizeable distance between him and the bowler in the second place, Jacob Duffy, who is on 717.

While Chakravarthy benefited from his earlier standing coming into the Asia Cup, the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Kuldeep Yadav massively improved upon his position, further gaining nine places to get to the 12th spot. Kuldeep equalled the Asia Cup record of most wickets in one edition (ODI or T20), by picking up four more in the final and found himself just behind Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, who was on 650 rating points to the Indian spinner's 648.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi rose 12 spots to be in joint-13th place alongside India's Axar Patel. Afridi picked up a wicket against India in the final, while bowling economically and had taken three against Bangladesh a couple of days before.

Saim Ayub gets to the top of all-rounders rankings

On the other hand, Afridi's compatriot Saim Ayub, who bats in the top three, had a horrendous Asia Cup with the bat, however, with the ball, he was rather effective, taking eight wickets for the tournament and saw his rankings improve in both the lists, apart from the one for which he is primarily in the team. Ayub rose whopping 51 spots to be in the 58th place on the bowling rankings, while climbing four spots to be the top-ranked all-rounder in the format.

Ayub leapfrogged India's Hardik Pandya, who missed the final to be ahead of the latter by eight points difference. India's Axar Patel gained a spot to be in the top 10 for the all-rounders after the Asia Cup in the 10th spot, while Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz also gained four spots to be in the 13th place.