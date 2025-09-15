Central Zone clinch first Duleep Trophy title in 11 years after resilient performance against South Zone Central Zone registered a brilliant win against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final, aiming to chase down a target of 65 runs in the second innings, Central Zone managed to register a six-wicket victory.

Central Zone put in a brilliant performance against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final. The two sides locked horns at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru, from September 11, with the game culminating on September 15.

Led by Rajat Patidar, Central Zone clinched their 7th Duleep Trophy title and their first in 11 years. The side had a target of 65 runs to chase down in the second innings, and despite having some trouble, losing four wickets in the run chase, Central Zone crossed the finish line and registered a six-wicket victory.

More to follow..