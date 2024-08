Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Premier League (DPL).

CDK vs NDS, DPL 2024 Live Score: Central Delhi Kings and North Delhi Strikers in search of maiden win

Yash Dhull will look to showcase an inspirational performance for Central Delhi Kings (CDK) whereas Pranshu Vijayran will be seen marshalling the North Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, August 19. North Delhi Strikers have a mature and proven performer in the form of Suyash Sharma.