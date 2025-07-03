Captain fantastic Gill puts India in driver's seat with double ton as three-down England face uphill battle England, for the first time, are in actual and tangible trouble in the ongoing five-match Test series against India after the visitors piled on a massive score of 587 runs on the board, riding on captain Shubman Gill's record-breaking double century.

Birmingham:

India's day, through and through! How India would have loved one more wicket, but it's being a bit too greedy, right? 587 runs in the first innings after losing the toss and then reducing England to three wickets down before the end of the day's play and the trail being still over 500 - India would have taken this any day of the week. It was a day India would be mighty proud of, pleased with and now even more motivated to make the third day decisive, despite missing two of their most attacking bowlers in the squad.

It was a day that belonged to Shubman Gill. England skipper Ben Stokes came with plans and several funky fielding setups, having a long leg, an in-between fine leg and a square leg while having a couple of them around the bat to completely shut down the scoring options for both Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, the set batters from overnight for India. Both took their time, especially Gill, who was a picture of calm and composure.