Canada seal T20 World Cup 2026 spot with resounding win against Bahamas The Canadian cricket team has once again worked wonders and secured qualification to their second straight T20 World Cup 2026. The side made quick work of the Bahamas to ensure that they secure a spot in the marquee event.

New Delhi:

In a major development, Canada have officially sealed their place in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The side secured their place in the tournament with a comfortable win against the Bahamas at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City, on June 21.

The side became the 11th side to secure a spot and qualify for the marquee event. Co-hosts India and Sri Lanka gain automatic entry into the competition. Furthermore, the likes of Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States, the West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, and Pakistan have secured qualification as well.

It is interesting to note that apart from the already qualified sides in the tournament, seven more teams will make it into the competition. Two of those will be from the Europe Qualifier, two from the Africa Qualifier, and three sides will make it into the tournament from the Asia–EAP Qualifier.

Canada made quick work of Bahamas in crucial clash

Speaking of the game between Canada and the Bahamas, the clash began with the Bahamas coming into bat first after losing the toss. Where the side hoped to put in a good performance with the bat, Canada’s bowling attack put the side under pressure right from the get-go.

The Bahamas opened their innings with Marc Taylor and Gregory Taylor scoring six and one run, respectively. Furthermore, Sandeep Goud added two runs on the board, alongside Eugene Duff, who was dismissed on a duck. The entire top and middle order of the side failed to go big.

Javelle Gallimore was the highest run getter for his side with 14* runs to his name. Jonathan Barry added 10 runs on the board as the Bahamas posted a total of 57 runs in the first innings of the game. Kaleem Sana and Shivam Sharma were the highest wicket takers, with three wickets each to their names. Ansh Patel took two wickets, with Saad Bin Zafar striking once as well. Aiming to chase down the target, Dilpreet Bajwa’s 36* run knock helped Canada chase the target, winning the game by seven wickets.