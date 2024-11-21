Can't tell Rohit 'main hi kar leta hun': Bumrah's hilarious response to being captain for one match - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah will fill in for Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Indian team for the first Test in Perth against Australia

Indian pace attack leader Jasprit Bumrah is set to captain the Test team only for the second time in his career having led previously in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston a couple of years ago. A little more experienced Bumrah with some more words to be able to express himself rather well and with a career-threatening injury past him, has probably the biggest challenge at his disposal as he fills in for Rohit Sharma.

Not only it's Australia in Australia but also India's own form in Test cricket took a jump off the cliff at home against New Zealand. Hence, India are desperately looking for a good start and Bumrah has a huge job at hand, so what if it's for just one match. During the press conference, Bumrah too was asked the same question if there were discussions of him taking over the job for the whole series and the senior pacer came up with a quirky response.

"Nahi obviously, main Rohit ko aisa toh nahi bolunga ki main hi kar leta hun (Obviously, I won't tell Rohit that let me do the job for the whole thing) because he is our captain and he is doing a wonderful job. I am not looking it as one game because in cricket, it's important to be in the present. Yes, right now it's one game and we don't know what will happen tomorrow, what will happen next game, things change, that's how cricket works," Bumrah told the reporters on the eve of the opening Test match in Perth.

"So, I am looking at it right now, I am in the present, I have been given a responsibility. I did it once as well and I enjoyed it thoroughly. At this moment, how can I contribute to the best of my capacity and be in this moment. I am looking forward to that responsibility, what happens in the future I can't control it. At this moment, I have been given a job and I'll try to do everything that's possible and give my best in that.

Rohit will miss the first Test to spend some more time with his family after the birth of his second child recently. With there being a 10-day gap between the first and the second Tests, Rohit is expected to be back in time for the day-nighter in Adelaide, however, the guys currently in Australia will be keen to showcase their talent before the skipper eventually arrives.