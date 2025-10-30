'Can’t believe it': Nasser Hussain left shocked as Rohit Sharma claims top spot in ICC ODI rankings Former England skipper Nasser Hussain took centre stage and lauded Rohit Sharma for his recent performance against Australia, and expressed his shock over the star batter achieving the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

New Delhi:

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma performed exceptionally well in the recently concluded ODI series between India and Australia. Putting in brilliant performances in the second and third ODIs, Rohit won the Player of the Match award in the third ODI and won the Player of the Series award as well.

Furthermore, after registering such stellar showings, Rohit Sharma went on to achieve the top spot in the ICC ODI batter rankings. It is worth noting that this was the first time that Rohit reached the first place in the ODI batter rankings.

After the veteran batter’s massive achievement, former England skipper Nasser Hussain took centre stage and expressed his shock at Rohit reaching the top spot for the first time ever.

“I can’t believe it, to be honest. I heard he [Rohit Sharma] went to number one and my first question was- when has he been at number one before? And someone said it’s the first time. I mean, he’s been around forever; he’s got three double hundreds in ODI cricket. There must have been some good white players, one-day players in the last 15 years. Fabulous white-ball cricketer, fabulous player, and well done to him. He deserves to be number 1 in the world,” Hussain told ICC.

Hussain lauded Rohit’s hunger to score in the twilight of his career

Furthermore, Nasser Hussain talked about the hunger Rohit Sharma still has in the twilight of his career and also lauded him for shaping the new era of the side as the captain.

“He tried to set the tone and change the culture of the team when he was captain, and he did that and did that seriously well. He just got all the shots, you can pitch it up and you get driven down the ground. The bowlers just drag their length back a little bit and he's one of the great pullers in the modern game and he's a fabulous player of spin as well and hunger for the game,” Hussain said.