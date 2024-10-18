Can Rishabh Pant bat in 2nd innings of IND vs NZ 1st Test despite not doing wicketkeeping?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant walked off the field on Day 2 of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test.

India were without Rishabh Pant on the field from the latter part onwards of Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Pant hurt himself while wicketkeeping at the fag end of the Second Day at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium and left the field with Dhruv Jurel taking his place behind the stumps.

The wicketkeeper batter Pant did not take the field on the third day as well with the Indian Board confirming the same at the start of the third day. "UPDATE: Mr Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," BCCI said in a post on social media. While he did not keep wickets, Pant was seen doing batting drills in between breaks on the third day. He might be needed to save India as the hosts look for a dream win. India ended the third day on 231/3 and trailed by 125 more runs as they bid for a magical win.

But will Rishabh be allowed to play as he was out of the field sometime on Day 2 and for the complete Day 3? According to MCC rules, the penalty time is not incurred if a player is absent from the field due to an external blow and can play in his role. "A nominated player’s absence will not incur Penalty time if, 24.3.1 he/she has suffered an external blow during the match and, as a result, has justifiably left the field or is unable to take the field," the MCC laws state.

Rishabh was hit on the knee during Ravindra Jadeja's bowling at the end of the second day. India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed at the end of Day 2 that they don't want to risk the wicketkeeper batter. But now as the wicketkeeper was doing batting practice, it is expected he will come out to bat next after the departure of Virat Kohli at the end of the day.

"Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his kneecap, the same leg which he had had surgery. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it and the muscles are quite tender at this point of time," Rohit told media after the end of Day 2 play on Thursday.

“It is a precautionary measure. We do not want to take a risk. Rishabh does not want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. So, that was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," added Rohit.