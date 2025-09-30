'Can never again play for country: Bangladesh's sports advisor makes massive statement against all-rounder Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Mahmud recently came forward and slammed veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, stating he would not allow him to wear the Bangladesh cricket team's jersey ever again after his recent antics.

In a major development, Bangladesh’s sports advisor, Asif Mahmud, recently came forward and slammed veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, even stating that he would not allow Shakib ever to wear a Bangladesh jersey again. It is worth noting that Asif Mahmud’s statement came after Shakib put up a social media post on Sunday wishing deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on her birthday.

The statement casts serious doubts over Shakib Al Hasan’s future for Bangladesh, and it could be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming days.

It started with Shakib posting a message to which Asif Mahmud was quick to reply. Earlier, Mahmud had also spoken to the Dhaka-based Channel 24, stating that he would tell the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) not to select Shakib Al Hasan in the future.

"We cannot let him carry the Bangladesh flag, It won't be possible for me to allow him to wear the Bangladesh jersey. Maybe I haven't told the BCB before, but now my clear direction for the BCB would be that Shakib Al Hasan can never again play for Bangladesh,” Mahmud said.

Shakib Al Hasan clarified his situation as well

Speaking on the same, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took centre stage and clarified that he did not mean to instigate anyone, and he had a relationship with Sheikh Hasina, as she was deeply involved in cricket, even before politics, and he only wished her well from that point of view.

"She [Hasina] has always followed cricket seriously - isn't that right," he said. "She was deeply involved with cricket. We had a relationship through that, even before politics. I wished her from that point of view. There was no other motive, or trying to instigate anyone."

