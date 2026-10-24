Can Kuldeep Yadav get a chance in India's playing XI ahead of second NZ T20I? Former cricketer opines

India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in the second T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams are slated to meet at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 24th, and after winning the first T20I of the series, the Men in Blue will look for another good showing in the game.

It is interesting to note that the bowlers of both sides were taken to the cleaners in the first T20I of the series. While New Zealand posted a total of 225 runs in the first innings, India chased down the target and amassed 230 runs in the second innings to take the lead in the series.

Ahead of the second T20I, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about the potential inclusion of star spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India’s playing XI for the upcoming second T20I.

"Can you actually bring in Kuldeep Yadav somehow? When you look at New Zealand, they are not obsessed to have a batter at eight. They're quite okay. Seven batters, yes, they do have all-rounders, and then followed by bowlers. India is not. So, they will always be either a fast bowler short or a spinner short in this case,” Aakash Chopra told Cricinfo.

"They've gone with three fast bowlers. In New Zealand, it does make sense that you'll have a slightly heavier workload for the faster bowlers. But, when you look at the second T20, it's a very quick turnaround. You would expect that pitch to just be even more spin-friendly. So, if that's the case, just think about Kuldeep Yadav, is what I'd say. But again, it remains to be seen if India will bite the bullet," Chopra added.

India look to extend series advantage

With the first T20I of the series already secured, India will hope to put in another good showing in the second T20I and increase their lead against the Black Caps. The Men in Blue will need to be at their best once more if they are looking to make it 2-0.

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